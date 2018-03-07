Ares Management prices secondary shares at $22 each

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has priced a secondary offering of shares at $22 each.

The company is offering 5M shares for sale, and a strategic investor is selling 10M shares (along with granting an option to buy up to 2.25M more).

Ares will use proceeds from its issuance for general purposes.

The company and its directors and executives, along with the selling shareholder, have agreed to a customary lock-up agreement with underwriters.