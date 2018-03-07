Reuters: Amazon meeting to plan direct move into Brazil market

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has met with Brazilian manufacturers to talk about plans to stock and sell products from electronics to perfume directly in country, a major move from serving only as a third-party marketplace, Reuters reports.

The retail powerhouse would use its own transportation and call centers there to run the operation, according to the report, and store goods at facilities in Greater Sao Paulo.

Reuters reported last month the company was looking to lease a large warehouse outside of Sao Paulo.