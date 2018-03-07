BP has big plans for Mexican fuel market

BP (BP -0.5% ) plans to make the newly liberalized Mexican fuel market its second biggest in the world, just behind the U.S., the company's chief operating officer of North America fuels tells Argus Media at the CERAWeek conference.

Out of the 220 new fuel stations BP opened around the world last year, 130 opened in Mexico and the company plans to expand to ~1,500 sites in the country by 2021, as it sees the Mexican market growing by 10% over the next five years.

But although BP's entry into the Mexican market has been well received, the exec says there will be challenges, including the urgent need for new fuel storage and transport infrastructure, and the company is seeking partners to build infrastructure in the country.