Andersons forms JV to build 70M gallons/year Kansas bio-refinery

The Andersons (ANDE +0.8% ) says it will form a joint venture with biofuels process technology provider ICM Inc. to build a 70M gal/year bio-refinery in Kansas.

"The combination of ICM's next-generation technologies and The Andersons' merchandising, risk management and logistics expertise has the potential to produce the highest yielding, highest margin and lowest carbon intensity ethanol gallon," in the U.S., the companies say.

ANDE says ethanol produced by the Element JV will be sold mostly in California under the state's low carbon fuel standard as well as in other emerging low-carbon markets.