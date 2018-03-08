Cigna buys Express Scripts for $67B

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is nearing a deal to buy Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), WSJ reports, and the transaction could be announced as soon as today.

In 2015, Cigna agreed to combine with Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), in a deal that was scuttled by regulators, while late last year, Anthem said it would launch its own PBM, dealing a blow to Express Scripts, which is a partner of the health insurer.

It's official: The cash and stock transaction is valued at approximately $67B, including Cigna's assumption of approximately $15B in Express Scripts debt.

The merger consideration will consist of $48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of stock of the combined company per Express Scripts share.