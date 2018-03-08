TPP trade deal to be signed in Chile

Eleven nations are set to sign a final Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in Santiago, Chile, which will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13% of the global economy - a total of $10T.

More members? "Once TPP becomes effective then we can start discussions on accession," said Kazuyoshi Umemoto, Japan's chief TPP negotiator.

Current participants include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Previously: Mnuchin floats U.S. rejoining TPP (Feb. 28 2018)

