Opioid settlement talks hit roadblocks

Federal Judge Dan Polster's push for a quick resolution of hundreds of lawsuits filed against drugmakers and distributors over their alleged role in the opioid crisis has hit a roadblock.

With both sides opting to seek more information to help value a global settlement, the cases will now move forward on a "limited litigation track," setting up the possibility for test-case trials in the coming year.

