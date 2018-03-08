F-35 modernization could cost $16B through 2024

  • The Pentagon estimates it will cost nearly $16B to modernize the fleet of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jets through 2024, including $10.8B for software development and $5.4B for deploying the updates.
  • It's the first time the estimate was made public.
  • The F-35 has been previously criticized for being too expensive, including by President Trump and other U.S. officials, who have also pointed to numerous production delays and cost overruns.
