F-35 modernization could cost $16B through 2024
Mar. 08, 2018 3:29 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The Pentagon estimates it will cost nearly $16B to modernize the fleet of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jets through 2024, including $10.8B for software development and $5.4B for deploying the updates.
- It's the first time the estimate was made public.
- The F-35 has been previously criticized for being too expensive, including by President Trump and other U.S. officials, who have also pointed to numerous production delays and cost overruns.