Japan punishes seven crypto exchanges

Bitcoin is slumping for a third day, extending its fall below $10,000, amid fears of a regulatory clampdown in Japan and the U.S., the world's most active markets for digital assets.

Japan's Financial Services Agency punished seven cryptocurrency exchanges, ordering two of them to suspend business, just hours after a warning from the SEC that many online trading platforms must register with the agency.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN