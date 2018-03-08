China warns on tariffs amid trade data

China will respond "as necessary" in the event of a trade war with the U.S., according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, cautioning that such a battle would harm all sides.

The warning comes as China released its latest trade data, with exports up 44.5% and imports growing 6.3% in February.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $33.74B, and a January-February trade surplus with the U.S. of $42.92B.

