No plans to change Renault-Nissan ownership
Mar. 08, 2018 4:58 AM ETRenault SA (RNLSY)RNLSY, NSANY, NSANF, MMTOFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- There are no plans to change the cross-shareholding ratios in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance (OTCPK:RNLSY, OTCPK:NSANY, OTC:MMTOY), according to Nissan. France's finance ministry echoed similar views on Wednesday.
- The news follows reports suggesting the Japanese carmaker would acquire the bulk of the French government's 15% holding in Renault, a proposal attributed to alliance boss Carlos Ghosn.