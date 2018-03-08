Stimulus exit at March ECB meeting?

Attention today will focus on the ECB's monetary policy announcement and press conference from Mario Draghi.
Some expect the central bank to drop a pledge to accelerate its bond purchases again if the economy deteriorates, while others believe the ECB will delay any such a move until April amid volatile financial markets, slipping inflation and fears of a pending trade war.
Purchases are currently due to run at €30B a month at least through September.
Euro -0.2% to $1.2386.
