Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints James Kehoe Global CFO

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) appointed James Kehoe, as the company’s executive vice president and global chief financial officer, effective June 1.

Kehoe will succeed George Fairweather, who will beocme senior advisor to CEO Stefano Pessina for business development and finance,

Kehoe is recently serving as CFO and and board director of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

“We are pleased to welcome James Kehoe to lead the Walgreens Boots Alliance global finance operations as the company now moves into our exciting future as a global leader in health and wellbeing,” said Jim Skinner, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive chairman. “His significant leadership experience in both health care and consumer goods makes him an exceptional fit and addition to Stefano Pessina’s senior executive team and the company.

Press Release