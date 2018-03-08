More shares bought in Park Hotels & Resorts secondary offering
Mar. 08, 2018 7:02 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) discloses that the underwriters of its secondary offering exercised in full the option to purchase 5.171M additional shares at an exercise price of $25.75 per share.
- The offering was on behalf of HNA HLT Holdco, an affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co.
- HNA will no longer beneficially own any shares of Park’s common stock.
- Park will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
- Source: Press Release