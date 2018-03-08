More shares bought in Park Hotels & Resorts secondary offering

  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) discloses that the underwriters of its secondary offering exercised in full the option to purchase 5.171M additional shares at an exercise price of $25.75 per share.
  • The offering was on behalf of HNA HLT Holdco, an affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co.
  • HNA will no longer beneficially own any shares of Park’s common stock.
  • Park will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.