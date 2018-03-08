Ellington Financial book value back on the rise
Mar. 08, 2018 7:09 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)EFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) February 28 book value per share of $19.05 was down from $19.19 a month earlier, but the company did go ex-dividend on February 28.
- Adding that $0.41 payout back in yields $0.27 per share gain in book value per share in February. Looking quarter-over-quarter BVPS rose from $18.74 to $19.05.
- Last night's close of $14.51 is a 23.8% discount to what is now rising book value.
- Source: Press Release