Ellington Financial book value back on the rise

Mar. 08, 2018 7:09 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)EFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) February 28 book value per share of $19.05 was down from $19.19 a month earlier, but the company did go ex-dividend on February 28.
  • Adding that $0.41 payout back in yields $0.27 per share gain in book value per share in February. Looking quarter-over-quarter BVPS rose from $18.74 to $19.05.
  • Last night's close of $14.51 is a 23.8% discount to what is now rising book value.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.