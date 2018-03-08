VBL's ofranergene obadenovec flunks late-stage brain cancer study; shares down 56% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) plunges 56% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, GLOBE, assessing VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), in combination with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), failed to impact overall survival (OS) compared to Avastin alone in patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

CEO Dror Harats, M.D., says, "We are disappointed that our encouraging Phase 2 data were not replicated in the GLOBE Phase 3 study, and once we receive the full and final data we will be analyzing them carefully to better understand the outcome of the study. We are grateful to the trial investigators, site personnel, patients and caregivers who participated in GLOBE. We believe that VB-111 may still hold promise for other indications we currently or may study in the future."

