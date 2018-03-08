Facebook bull sounding cautious

via Notable Calls

Barclay's Ross Sandler says Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has begun experiencing deceleration in its user base metrics. He's now estimating user growth of only about 6% Y/Y after stripping out duplicate and false accounts, and backing out Messenger. This compares to 15% growth the company disclosed at year-end 2017.

Impression growth this year is going to be increasingly driven by Instagram and Messenger, he says, while core newsfeed growth decelerates.

Can Facebook still top consensus numbers? Yes, concludes Sandler, but by a lot less than before.

Shares are little-changed in premarket action.