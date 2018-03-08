Vail Resorts battles through low snowfall

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports resort EBITDA of $308.9M in FQ2, up 58% from a year ago as the acquisition of Stowe factored in.

Total effective ticket price increased 10% during the quarter due to price increases in both lift ticket and season pass products. Visitation was down 3.1%.

CEO update: "Given the historically low snowfall across the western U.S. this winter, we are pleased with our results for the quarter, which demonstrate the resiliency of our strategic business model and the network of resorts and loyal guests we have developed."

The company expects full year EBITDA of $599M to $625M vs. $621M consensus. Net income of $357M to $391M is anticipated.

