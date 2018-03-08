Akamai Tech, Elliott collab on margin expansion plans

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) collaborates with activist investor Elliott Management on “value creation initiatives to drive operating improvement.”

Board changes: Akamai adds former Amazon Chief Information Security Officer Tom Killalea to the board. The board will form a Financial Operating Committee, which will work with a consulting firm to improve operating margins from the previous goal in the high 20% range for 2020 to over 30%.

Capital allocation: Akamai increases the share repurchase authorization by $417M, bringing the current authorization up to $750M. Akamai plans to fully utilize the program by year’s end.

Akamai shares are down 0.2% to $69.97 premarket.

