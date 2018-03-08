Stocks set for opening gains

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a positive open as investors look ahead to an ECB meeting and President Trump's tariff announcement that might include "carveouts." Dow +0.3% ; S&P 500 +0.5% ; Nasdaq +0.9% .

In M&A news, Express Scripts surged about 15% premarket after Cigna offered to buy the pharmacy benefit manager for $67B.

Oil is down 0.2% at $61.01/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1325/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.88%.

