Wynn Resorts higher after business update

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) held a conference call last night during which it preannounced positive trends in Las Vegas and an EBITDA beat in Macau as part of its CEO update.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend payout rate to $0.75 per share.

A search at Wynn is already underway to replace the two board directors who stepped down.

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rothman keeps a Positive rating on Wynn after factoring in the update. The firm's price target is trimmed to $211 from $214.

SEC Form 8-K