MGIC Investment's February statistics

Insurance in Force of $196.5B is up from $182.9B for the same period last year.

Primary delinquent inventory of 44,137 is down from 48,616 last year, and fell 2,152 during the month.

Non-hurricane area delinquencies of 4,262, and hurricane area delinquencies of 543 are both down Y/Y, from 4,588, and 630 respectively.

Cures of 6,463 are up from 5,647 last year, and paids of 476 are down from 822 last year.

MTG flat pre market.

