L Brands updates on sales, sets new buyback program

  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports total sales increased 11.6% to $854M during February.
  • Comparable sales were up 3% during the month vs. +4% expected. Comparable sales were up 2% for the Victoria's Secret business, while Bath & Body Works turned a 7% comp.
  • L Brands says it authorized a new $240 buyback program, inclusive of $23.1M outstanding under its prior authorization.
  • LB +0.86% premarket to $44.35.
