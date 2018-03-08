L Brands updates on sales, sets new buyback program
Mar. 08, 2018 7:44 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports total sales increased 11.6% to $854M during February.
- Comparable sales were up 3% during the month vs. +4% expected. Comparable sales were up 2% for the Victoria's Secret business, while Bath & Body Works turned a 7% comp.
- L Brands says it authorized a new $240 buyback program, inclusive of $23.1M outstanding under its prior authorization.
- LB +0.86% premarket to $44.35.