Merck teams up with Eisai to commercialize cancer med Lenvima in deal valued as high as $5.76B

Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF) inks a collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to co-develop and co-commercialize LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate), an orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

Under the terms of the deal, Eisai will book global sales and the two companies will equally share profits. Merck will pay Eisai $300M upfront, up to $650M for certain option rights through 2020, $450M for R&D reimbursement, up to $385M in clinical and development milestones and up to $3.97B in sales milestones.

LENVIMA is currently approved in over 50 countries to treat thyroid cancer and over 40 countries for kidney cancer. Marketing applications for liver cancer are under review in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

A Phase 3 clinical trial sponsored by Eisai assessing the combination of LENVIMA and KEYTRUDA or LENVIMA + Novartis' AFINITOR (everolimus) versus chemotherapy in kidney cancer is on deck.