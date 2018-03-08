MBDA, Lockheed form JV for German missiles

Mar. 08, 2018 7:49 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • The German unit of European missiles maker MBDA and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have formed a joint venture to press ahead with a new air and missile defense system being negotiated with the German military.
  • The 60-40 MBDA-led venture will serve as prime contractor for the new multibillion-dollar TLVS system, which the two companies have been negotiating to get under contract with the German defense ministry since 2015.
  • It's aimed at replacing the Patriot air defense system fielded in the 1980s.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.