MBDA, Lockheed form JV for German missiles
Mar. 08, 2018 7:49 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The German unit of European missiles maker MBDA and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have formed a joint venture to press ahead with a new air and missile defense system being negotiated with the German military.
- The 60-40 MBDA-led venture will serve as prime contractor for the new multibillion-dollar TLVS system, which the two companies have been negotiating to get under contract with the German defense ministry since 2015.
- It's aimed at replacing the Patriot air defense system fielded in the 1980s.