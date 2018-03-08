Hess announces $1B stock buyback program

Hess (NYSE:HES) authorizes a new $1B share buyback program, in addition to the $500M repurchase program the company unveiled late last year.

"With a continued positive outlook for oil prices, a successful asset sale program, and increased visibility on production growth, cash flows and capital requirements for future phases of development on our Guyana asset, we can expand the buyback authorization without compromising our ability to fund this world-class investment," the company says.

Based on yesterday's $46.48 closing price, the new program would allow the repurchase of 21.5M shares, or 6.8% of shares outstanding.