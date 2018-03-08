Euro and bond yields turn higher after ECB

The ECB policy announcement was as expected, but forex traders are buying euros and fixed-income traders are selling bonds in the minutes just after.

Down ahead of the ECB staying on hold and promising ultra-low rates for an extended period, the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has jumped about 45 pips vs. the dollar, now up 0.1% to $1.2423.

Up marginally earlier this morning, the German 10-year Bund yield is now higher by four basis points to 0.695%.

European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ) remain just above flat on the session.

Mario Draghi's press conference begins at 8:30 ET.

