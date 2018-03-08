Apple's high-performance suppliers +35%; Could Apple buy Snap?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) increased its number of high-performing suppliers by 35% last year, according to the company’s 2018 Progress Report featuring an audit of 756 facilities.

The company found 44 “core violations” of its code of conduct in 2017, nearly double on the previous year. Apple doesn’t name the suppliers.

The violations included 38 cases of work hour falsification, two cases of underage workers (who were returned home and to school and promised future jobs), and three bonded-labor situations.

Snap up: Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton outlines the case for Apple potentially acquiring Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

Bilton cites Apple’s lacking social networking presence, a desire to court a teenage audience, and CEO Tim Cook’s belief that augmented reality is the future of tech.

Apple shares are up 0.3% premarket to $175.55.

Snap shares are up 1.6% to $18.31.

