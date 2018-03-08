Boeing air tanker delivery delayed again?

The U.S. Air Force now expects the first delivery of KC-46 aerial refueling tankers from Boeing (NYSE:BA), scheduled for the second quarter of 2018, to likely occur later this year.

"This assessment is based on known risks and predicted impacts associated with airworthiness certifications and slower than expected flight test execution," the Air Force said in a statement.

In the third quarter of 2017, the company took a $329M charge for its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program. Charges related to the program have reduced profit by $1.9B after tax.

Boeing previously missed a forecast that the aircraft would be delivered last year.