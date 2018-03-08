Cigna/Express Scripts deal could stoke buying wider buying - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that the Cigna/Express Scripts tie-up may stoke buying in other drug distributors and health insurers that are potential takeover targets.

Investors should expect more deals as the sector braces for the entry of Amazon and the impact of its joint venture partners Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan.

Other potentials deals: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)/AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) ( -1% premarket) and Envision Healthcare's (NYSE:EVHC) ambulatory services unit and Cigna (NYSE:CI) ( -5% premarket)/Humana (NYSE:HUM) ( -2% premarket) or WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG). Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) is another potential target.

