Dell Q4 includes 20% rev. growth for VMware

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) reports Q4 results with a 20% revenue growth for VMware to $2.3B. VMware operating income grew 48% to $834M.

Operating segment performance: Client Solutions Group +8% to $10.6B with Commercial +9% to $7.3B and Consumer +6% to $3.3B. Client operating income grew 70% to $2.2B. Infrastructure Solutions Group grew 5% to $8.8B with servers and networking +27% to $4.6B and storage at $4.2B. Other businesses (Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream) grew 3% to $492M.

Conference call started at 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release

Dell shares are up 0.6% premarket to $77.35.

Previously: Dell Technologies net income of $1.1M (March 8)