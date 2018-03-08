Kroger falls after earnings, guidance update

Kroger (NYSE:KR) falls after the grocery store operator's full-year guidance falls short of expectations.

Identical-store sales including fuel were up 2.7% during Q4 to fall short of the consensus estimate for a 4.8% rise. Identical-store sales ex-fuel +1.5% vs. +1.4% consensus.

The company reports a FIFO gross margin of 21.9% of sals.

Operating, general & Administrative costs as a percentage of sales increased by 22 bps, while rent and depreciation fell by 9 basis points.

Looking ahead, Kroger expects FY19 identical-store sales growth of +1.5% to +2.0% and EPS of $1.95 to $2.15 vs. $2.10 consensus.

