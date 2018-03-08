Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cowen, Barclays and ROTH all host healthcare conferences next week.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (107% upside) price target at ROTH Capital.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) initiated with Underweight rating and $16 (6% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (341% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (75% upside) price target at ROTH.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (171% upside) price target at ROTH.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) initiated with Overweight rating and $27 (29% upside) price target at Barclays.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) initiated with Outperform rating and $76 (158% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) initiated with Outperform rating and $69 (34% upside) price target at JMP.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) initiated with Underweight rating and $23 (9% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (79% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $71 (6% upside) price target at Barclays.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $62 (10% upside) price target at Barclays.