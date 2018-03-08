Walker & Dunlop announces a dedicated structured finance team

Mar. 08, 2018 8:28 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)WDBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
  • The new team will focus on sourcing and placing structured finance capital in real estate throughout the U.S., and will be led by industry veteran, Chris Harris.
  • "The formation of a dedicated structured finance team is a strategic step in expanding our offerings to meet our clients' diverse capital needs.." said president of the company Howard Smith.
  • WD flat pre market.
  • Source: Press Release
