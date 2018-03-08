Walker & Dunlop announces a dedicated structured finance team
Mar. 08, 2018 8:28 AM ET
- The new team will focus on sourcing and placing structured finance capital in real estate throughout the U.S., and will be led by industry veteran, Chris Harris.
- "The formation of a dedicated structured finance team is a strategic step in expanding our offerings to meet our clients' diverse capital needs.." said president of the company Howard Smith.
- WD flat pre market.
- Source: Press Release