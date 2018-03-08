Congo set to sign new mining code, raising royalties on cobalt

Democratic Republic of Congo Pres. Kabila is set to sign a new mining code into law after meeting for several hours with mining executives who have been vigorously opposed.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and China Molybdenum all operate mines in Congo, Africa’s top copper and cobalt producer, and have said the changes in the code would scare off new investment and violate existing agreements.

Randgold, which operates the Kibali mine in a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and generates 45% of its gold production from Congo, has threatened to challenge the new code through international arbitration.

The revised code will raise taxes and ends protections for companies from unfavorable changes to mining laws for the first 10 years after signing a license, and has the potential to raise prices of products such as smartphones and electric cars around the world if miners pass on higher costs.