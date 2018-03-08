Sizzling Aerie brand lifts American Eagle

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales jumped 8% in Q4, driven higher by a sizzling 34% comp for the Aerie business.

Comparable sales were up 5% for the American Eagle brand.

Gross margin for the quarter was 34.6% of sales vs. 35.0% expected and 35.4% a year ago. SG&A expeneses fell 60 bps to 21.5% of sales off higher sales leverage.

CEO update: "In the fourth quarter we saw an acceleration in sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth that was on the high end of our guidance. The digital business continued its exceptional growth, rising over 20% in the quarter, and we were encouraged with improved brick and mortar trends, delivering positive sales comps in both American Eagle and Aerie stores."

American Eagle sees Q1 comparable sales rising at a mid single-digit pace and Q1 EPS of $0.20 to $0.22 vs. $0.19 consensus.

