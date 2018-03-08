58.com -2.1% despite Q4 beats
Mar. 08, 2018
- 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) shares continue to drop on last night’s Q4 report despite the EPS and revenue beats.
- Key metrics: Membership revenue, $159M (+28% Y/Y); total subscription-based paying accounts, 2.65M (+28%); Online marking services revenue, $251.7M (+38%); cost of revenue, $40.2M (+24%); gross margin, 90.5% (+0.6 percentage pts); operating margin, 22.2% (+13 pts); operating expenses, $289M (+11.8%); cash from operating activities, 134M.
- Press release
- 58.com shares are down 2.1% premarket.
