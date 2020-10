WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) reports revenue passenger miles rose 6.1% to 2.142B in February.

Capacity increased 4.6% to 2.48B available seat miles during the month.

February load factor grew 120 bps to 86.4%.

YTD load factor +200 bps to 84.4%.

For Q1, the company expects RASM growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and Domestic capacity +5.5% to +6.5%.

