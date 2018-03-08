Premarket analyst action - healthcare (continued)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $104 (9% upside) price target at Barclays.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) initiated with Overweight rating and $290 (10% upside) price target at Barclays.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $74 (6% upside) price target at Barclays.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $165 (9% upside) price target at Barclays.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $84 (14% upside, at least compared to yesterday's close) price target at Barclays.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with Overweight rating and $270 (17% upside) price target at Barclays.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $76 (9% upside) price target at Barclays.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) initiated with Overweight rating and $265 (17% upside) price target at Barclays.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) upgraded to Strong Buy at Raymond James.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) price target raised to $33 (39% upside) at H.C. Wainwright.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) price target raised to $71 (9% upside) at Stifel.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) price target raised to $5 (150% upside) at B. Riley FBR.