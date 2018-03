Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) sets guidance for sales of $1.610B to $1.640B in 2018.

Comparable sales are expected to be flat to an increase of 2.0%.

The company sees EBIT of -$29M to -$18M for the full year and a loss per share of $1.35 to $0.95.

Capital expenditures of $30M are anticipated, while 25 to 30 department stores are expected to be closed by the company.

Shares of Stage Store are up 8% to $2.05 in premarket trading.

Previously: Stage Stores reports Q4 results (March 8)