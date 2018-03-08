Blackrock Capital up 2.9% after Q4 income boost

Q4 adjusted net investment income of $14.5M or $0.20 per share vs. $12.1M and $0.17 in Q3. Distribution is $0.18.

Net asset value of $7.83 slips from $7.99 three months earlier. Shares closed last night at $5.49.

Management notes the reduction in NAV was mainly due to a net markdown in legacy portfolio investments. The company continues to rotate out of certain legacy investments.

Conference call at 10 ET

