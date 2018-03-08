Expanded use of Glaxo's Relvar Ellipta OK'd in Europe

Mar. 08, 2018 8:49 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)GSKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The European Commission approves new labeling for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol) to include patients adequately controlled on both an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting β2-agonist.
  • The data supporting the change was generated in a non-inferiority study which showed patients currently on twice-daily Seretide Accuhaler (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol) could switch to once-daily Relvar Ellipta without compromising their lung function.
