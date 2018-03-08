Fairmount Santrol -9% as earnings, revenues, volumes sold decline Q/Q

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) -9.1% premarket after Q4 earnings of $0.09/share come in below analyst expectations and less than the $0.15 reported in Q3, as revenues rise 95% Y/Y but fall 2% compared with Q3.

FMSA says Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $63.8M, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $73.7M for Q3 and $11.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Total company volumes sold were 3.4M for Q4, down 3% Q/Q but up 38% Y/Y; Q4 proppant solutions volumes totaled 2.8M tons, down 2% Q/Q but more than 50% greater than the prior-year period.

“Proppant demand remained robust during the fourth quarter. As anticipated, however, our volumes were impacted by continued capacity constraints, seasonal weather conditions and holiday shutdowns," the company says.