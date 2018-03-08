Bravo Brio Restaurant agrees to private equity takeover

Private equity firm GP Investments announces that one of its affiliates will acquire Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) for a total enterprise value of ~$100M.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BBRG’s shareholders will receive $4.05 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 37% over the volume weighted average price of the company’s shares for the 90-day period immediately preceding the date of the agreement.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Bravo Brio's board.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q2.

BBRG +15.35% premarket to $4.00.

Source: Press Release