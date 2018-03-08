Total closes Maersk deal, becomes second biggest North Sea producer

Total (NYSE:TOT) closes its $7.5B purchase of Maersk Oil and Gas, bringing 160K boe/day of production this year and renewing its North Sea portfolio with some big new projects.

The deal makes TOT the second largest operator in the North Sea behind Statoil (NYSE:STO) and ahead of Royal Dutch Shell, with a projected output of 500K boe/day by 2020.

TOT gains an 8.44% stake in Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup complex, due on stream at the end of the decade, a 49.99% stake in the U.K.'s Culzean gas and condensate field, due on stream in 2019, and a 31.2% stake in Denmark's Tyra gas field; production from the assets is set to ramp up to more than 200K boe/day by the early 2020s.

TOT has said Maersk's volumes represent "high margin" production with cash flow breakevens below $30/bbl, and it expects to capture synergies of $400M/year from the deal.