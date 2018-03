The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance to Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) for its Patent Application No. 14/828,065 for claims to high-dose formulations of rucaparib (Rubraca). The patent, once issued, will protect all commercial doses (200 mg, 250 mg and 300 mg). It will be in effect until 2035.

Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.