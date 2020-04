It's high times at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) after a $2.03B tax benefit helped swing the casino operator to a Q4 profit.

Same-store revenue was level with last year at $1.96B for the quarter. Las Vegas RevPAR was essentially flat year-over-year at $124, while Las Vegas Strip market RevPAR declined 3%.

EBITDAR came in at $505M to top the $502M consensus estimate of analysts.

Shares of Caesars are up 4.80% in premarket trading.

Previously: Caesars Entertainment EPS of $2.48 (March 7)