Graham Holdings lands HLC approval for Kaplan deal

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) discloses that The Higher Learning Commission approved the deal to move assets from Kaplan University to a non-profit associated with Purdue University.
"The HLC Board requires Purdue University Global to host focused evaluations within six months of the date of the transaction. The Company expects that the transaction will close within thirty days of the HLC approval date."
