Bank of New York Mellon bets on technology, continues focus on LDI

The 2018 strategy being presented at investor day today focuses on growing the LDI business, expanding alternative & passive investing capabilities, and restructuring the traditional active management business.

The custodial bank is investing $300M in technology initiatives this year, connecting data science to enhance investment processes.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) projects Q1 2018 net interest revenue to be up 12-14%, investment income growth of $60M to $70M, securities losses of $50M, and operating expense growth of 5% including a foreign currency translation loss of 2%. The bank expects a 21% effective tax rate for the full year.

