Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (3/8/2018)
Mar. 08, 2018 9:19 AM ETVascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)VBLT, CKPT, PIXY, ZAGG, MYO, MEET, CRVS, FMSA, KR, HLTH-OLD1, CIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
- VBLT -64% on announcing top-line results from Phase 3 GLOBE study in patients with rGBM.
- CKPT -15% on pricing stock offering.
- PIXY -15% on announcing Texas expansion.
- ZAGG -13% on Q4 earnings.
- MYO -13% on Q4 earnings.
- MEET -13% on Q4 earnings.
- CRVS -12% on launching $50M stock offering.
- FMSA -9% on Q4 earnings.
- KR -7% on Q4 earnings.
- HLTH -7% on Q4 earnings.
- CI -6% after buying Express Scripts for $67B.